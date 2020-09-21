A three- storey school building in Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos, that partially collapsed in the state has been demolished.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu was said to have approved the demolition after reports of Structural Integrity Test (SIT) conducted by Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory on the structure left within the premises showed that the building was unsafe for human habitation.

The Governor said the move was to forestall any secondary incident as schools in the State prepare for resumption.

Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that none of the school staff was within the premises when the building caved in.

Mr Okunbor said: “Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three-storey building has two wings conjoined, the wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injuries and no fatality has been recorded.