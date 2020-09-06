The Lagos State Government has congratulated the newly elected President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and other elected officials of the Association.

The Commissioner, in a congratulatory message to the newly elected President and her team, tasked them to build on the good legacies of their predecessors and improve the status of the Association beyond its present position.

She also encouraged them to ensure professionalism and production of home movies that are rich in content and good morals.

She said “I want the new President of AMP to hit the ground running and be determined to fulfill her promise of revolutionising the Nigerian Film Industry, through a reformed AMP that promotes the interests of all producers in Nigeria”.

Akinbile-Yusuf opined that the election of Anyiam-Osigwe as the first female President and the Vice President, Queen Blessing, on a joint two-women ticket does not only represent a significant milestone that sees AMP embrace women in leadership, but also confers on her and members of her team the need to justify

the confidence reposed in them by their members.

The Commissioner also applauded the entire AMP members for the seamless election and transition, saying that the Association has once again set precedence worthy of emulation for future elections.