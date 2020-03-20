The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has advised parents against allowing their wards to patronize private tutorial centres during the period of schools closure. She stated this in her office at the Alausa Secretariat on Friday, 20th March during a meeting with Private Schools Association.

According to the Honourable Commissioner, Parents should ensure that their wards stay at home during this period and tune in their radio or television sets to listen and watch media sponsored teaching programmes by the State Government. These programmes will have teachers who are specialized in 8 core subjects; Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Literature in English and Financial Accounting as anchors to take on the students on various topics.

She further disclosed that the teachings will be recorded and circulated on various social media platforms for easy accessibility and stressed that these media teachings are targeted at the students in preparation for their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and other examinations.

She harped that this would prevent the spread of the pandemic Covid-19 (Corona virus) which group gatherings and physical contact with infected persons could spiral its spread.

Adefisayo enjoined students to observe all the basic hygiene, these are; avoiding body contacts, avoiding large gatherings, close contacts with a sick person or persons, regular hand washing, the use of alcohol based hand sanitizers and leaving a gap of 5 meters from anyone coughing and sneezing.

She added that any suspected case by any infected person should be reported immediately and such person should be isolated. She said it is not a period to panic as government is not relenting in efforts to contain the virus pandemic.