Lamido, who visited the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday to obtain the form, expressed shock that the National Organising Secretary was unaware of how many forms had been printed or made available for sale.

“If I am not able to get the form, I will go to court. Simple,” Lamido declared.

He dismissed reports that former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, had been adopted as a consensus candidate for the chairmanship position, insisting that no proper consultations had taken place within his geopolitical zone.

“Consensus? If there are consultations, there can be consensus. But if there are no consultations, then we are not united on board. The zone where I came from never met,” he said.

The former governor explained that a meeting of North-West PDP stakeholders initially scheduled for Wednesday had been pre-empted when another meeting was fixed for Tuesday, effectively preventing the zone from reaching a collective decision.

Lamido emphasised that the PDP must return to internal discipline and adherence to its constitution if it hopes to succeed in future elections.

“The PDP should be able to organise its own house — to run the party based on its policies and constitution. The only way we can win is by having a disciplined party. If the party is not organised, how do we win elections?” he asked.

He also dismissed speculations that the governors were not backing his ambition due to his alleged ties with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“They met me in the PDP, for God’s sake. All of them met me in PDP. Where were they in 1998? Where were they when we fought for the party all through the last 25 years?” he said.

Meanwhile, confusion appears to be brewing within the party hierarchy as the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, both claimed ignorance of the ongoing convention arrangements, including the sale of nomination forms.

The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), chaired by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has also announced the suspension of the screening of aspirants earlier scheduled for Tuesday, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Fintiri stated that a new date for the screening would be communicated in due course.