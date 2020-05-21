The Lagos state commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said about 16,000 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the state, which is the highest in Nigeria.

He also says the tests were conducted for free by Lagos state government at the cost of between 40,000 to 50,000 naira each.

Professor Abayomi added that the state is expecting to see more cases of about 250 or 300 daily, by next week, but said Lagos has in its testing capacity a peak of 800 tests daily.

The commissioner for health also observed that many residents upon testing positive, refuse to be isolated at the centres in the state, but go home and treat themselves. He said, the government is now working around regulating home isolation.

He also revealed that clinical drug trials, as well as for hydroxyl-chroloquine will soon begin in the state.