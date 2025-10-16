Lagos State Government has announced plans to launch the OMI EKO Project, tomorrow, Friday , October 17, 2025. The project which is being implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and supported through €410 million in funding under the Global Gateway Initiative is aimed at improvi...

This was disclosed in a statement via the X handle of the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos Governor, Jubril Gawat, on Thursday, October 16.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor #jidesanwoolu is set to launch the OMI EKO Project, tomorrow October 17, 2025.

“The project is a major initiative aimed at improving water transportation across Lagos State, which is being implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) #talktolaswa and supported through €410 million in funding under the Global Gateway Initiative, backed by the European Union, the French Development Agency, and the European Investment Bank.

“The OMI EKO project will introduce: New fleet of 78 high-capacity electric ferries (between 50-200 passenger capacity)

“Modern terminals & floating jetties (upgrade + new ones).

“Dredging & channel works to open / stabilise routes (~140 km; 15 routes).

“Digital ticketing & smart terminals for faster boarding.

“Stronger safety, regulation & capacity building with LASWA oversight.

“This project will be done in phases over the next 6 years.”