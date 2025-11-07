The Lagos State Government has announced temporary traffic diversions across several routes on Lagos Island on Saturday, November 8, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the 10th Lagos Women Run. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the 10-ki...

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the 10-kilometre race, organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) in collaboration with event partners, will begin at 6:00 a.m. from Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and finish at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

According to Osiyemi, the affected routes include TBS, Water Board, Old NITEL, Outer Marina, Officers Mess, Bonny Camp Bridge, State House, Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Bridge, Falomo Roundabout, Awolowo Road, Onikan Roundabout, and Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

To manage vehicular flow and ensure safety, he said officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC) will be deployed along the routes.

The commissioner advised motorists coming from Ozumba Mbadiwe and heading towards the Third Mainland Bridge to divert through Bonny Camp to Onikan Underpass, link Marina Exit to Force Road, and connect Outer Marina to continue their journey.

Similarly, motorists from Apongbon going towards Ikoyi are advised to use Odunlami Street to connect Igbosere Road, proceed through Moloney Street, and continue via Ikoyi Road.

Osiyemi appealed for patience and cooperation from motorists during the temporary diversions, assuring that the affected roads would be reopened gradually as the race progresses.