The Lagos State Government has vowed to implement stricter enforcement measures against speeding and reckless tanker and truck operators following a series of fatal accidents across the state. In a Monday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department...

The Lagos State Government has vowed to implement stricter enforcement measures against speeding and reckless tanker and truck operators following a series of fatal accidents across the state.

In a Monday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), the state expressed deep concern over a distressing road traffic catastrophe that occurred at the crest of Apakun Bridge, inward Oshodi, involving a heavy-duty truck conveying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and a privately owned motor vehicle.

According to the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Honourable Sola Giwa, condemned the frequent road accidents often attributed to reckless overspeeding, particularly among drivers of trucks, tankers, and other articulated vehicles.

The statement reads, “Preliminary security assessments indicate that the truck, bearing (EKY 120 YK), operated at an outrageously excessive and perilous speed, in flagrant violation of established traffic safety standards, violently rammed into a moving silver-coloured Toyota Corolla (EKY 289 HM) at the highly strategic and vulnerable apex of the Apakun Bridge corridor.

“The tremendous force of the collision precipitated severe traffic disruption and posed an immediate and existential threat to lives and property within the surrounding vicinity.

“In the unfortunate aftermath of the incident, two unsuspecting pedestrians were struck in the course of the collision, while the driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained grave and debilitating injuries.”

The statement added, “In a sterling demonstration of professionalism, courage, and operational proficiency, officers of the LASTMA promptly mobilised to the scene, coordinated an effective rescue intervention, and successfully extricated the injured victims from the wreckage.

“The affected pedestrians and the injured driver were swiftly conveyed to a nearby medical facility, where they are presently undergoing intensive and life-preserving medical treatment.”

The statement further reads, “To safeguard public safety and maintain order throughout the rescue and evacuation operations, personnel of the Ajao Estate Police Division provided robust security reinforcement, thereby forestalling secondary incidents and ensuring an unhindered and seamless emergency response.”

“In recognition of the inherent danger posed by the truck’s highly combustible cargo, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were strategically deployed to the scene as a precautionary measure, remaining on standby to manage any potential emergency arising from the gas-laden vehicle.”

Giwa described such conduct as “egregiously irresponsible, dangerously negligent, and wholly antithetical to the Lagos State Government’s overarching aspiration of fostering a safe, orderly, and efficiently regulated transportation ecosystem.”

Giwa issued a stern warning to all operators of articulated vehicles, tankers, and trucks to comply strictly with extant traffic laws and speed limits.

He emphasised that the Lagos State Government will not hesitate to wield the full weight of the law against any individual found endangering lives through reckless or unlawful driving.

He further conveyed his heartfelt prayers and best wishes for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured pedestrians and the driver of the Toyota Corolla, while reassuring residents of Lagos State of the Government’s unwavering commitment to road safety, proactive traffic management, and the protection of all categories of road users.

LASTMA reiterates its call for heightened collective responsibility on the highways, urging all motorists to exercise prudence, observe stipulated speed limits, and adhere strictly to traffic regulations in the overriding interest of public safety.