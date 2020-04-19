The Lagos State Government on Saturday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari died at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said following enquiries on the passing away of Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government stated that :

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team”.