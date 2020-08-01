Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has announced the reopening of worship centres in the State from August 7 .

The Governor made the announcement on Saturday, August 1, 2020, during a press briefing on COVID-19, at the State House, Marina Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-olu said while the Mosques are expected to reopen on August 7, next week Friday, Churches will follow suit on Sunday, August 9 but both must operate once a week at 50% capacity.

Though persons above the age of 65 are still advised to stay at home.

The Governor also increased the number of mass gathering from 20 to 50 Persons.

Restaurants and social clubs that have met the approved conditions are permitted to reopen from the 14th of August for in-dinning.

Night clubs are to remain shut.