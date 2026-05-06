The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island over the indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the public drain. The enforcement exercise, carried out on Tuesday, also affected Foodies Restaurant on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Eti-Osa. The development was disclosed in a…...

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed off Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island over the indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the public drain.

The enforcement exercise, carried out on Tuesday, also affected Foodies Restaurant on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Eti-Osa.

The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement posted on the official X handle of the Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab.

The statement reads, “Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Tuesday, 5th May, 2026, sealed off Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, over indiscriminate discharge of raw sewage into the public drain via the use of a pumping machine and unattended Wastewater spillage from a blocked sewage chamber causing public nuisance and foul smell.

“The agency also sealed off Foodies Restaurant at No. 32B, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Eti-Osa, Lagos, over indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater containing large deposits of fat and oil into the public drains, clogging the drains and causing foul smell, environmental nuisance and pollution, despite several warnings.”

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Lagos State government encourages residents and property managers to adhere strictly to proper wastewater management practices, noting that any individual or organisation found contravening environmental regulations will be meted with appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution in accordance with the enabling laws.