In a bid to ensure compliance with Environmental Management and Protection Laws, the Lagos State Wastewater Management office has shut down the dysfunctional sewage treatment facility of Yaba College of Technology for illegal discharge of raw sewage. This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by ...

In a bid to ensure compliance with Environmental Management and Protection Laws, the Lagos State Wastewater Management office has shut down the dysfunctional sewage treatment facility of Yaba College of Technology for illegal discharge of raw sewage.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water, on Friday.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, LSWMO, sealed off the dysfunctional Sewage/Wastewater Treatment facility of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), for illegally discharging raw sewage into the environment.

“The sealing off followed several letters of warning to the institution which all went unattended to,” it added.

“The Lagos State Government frowns at every act of illegal discharge of wastewater which is a contravention of the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Laws 2017 and it is inimical to public health and environmental sustainability,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Government has clarified the circumstances leading to the arrest of a popular Lagos actress, Sarah Martins, by officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, saying she was engaging in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Friday.

According to the statement, Wahab stated that the charitable cooking activities as claimed by the apprehended actress is against the existing environmental and sanitation regulations of the state.