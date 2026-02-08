The Lagos State Government has shut down Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Mushin over alleged persistent violations of environmental regulations, renewing enforcement actions at one of the state’s busiest commercial hubs. The closure affects the market located along the Murtala Muhammed International ...

The Lagos State Government has shut down Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Mushin over alleged persistent violations of environmental regulations, renewing enforcement actions at one of the state’s busiest commercial hubs.

The closure affects the market located along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road on the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway. The decision was announced on Sunday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via a post on X.

“Lagos State government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa–Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading. #ZeroToleranceLagos,” Wahab wrote.

According to the state government, the action forms part of its ongoing crackdown on environmental offences, including improper waste disposal and street trading, which authorities say pose risks to public health and traffic safety.

Ladipo Market, a major centre for automobile spare parts, has previously been sanctioned for similar breaches. In 2023, the state government reopened the market after traders reportedly complied with environmental and sanitation requirements.

At the time, the Public Affairs Director of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kadiri Folashade, said the market was cleared to resume activities after meeting prescribed waste management standards.

Wahab had also stressed that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu places strong emphasis on environmental cleanliness, public health and safety in line with the THEMES Plus development agenda, warning that markets across Lagos must strictly adhere to approved waste management practices.