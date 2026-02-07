As part of its ‘Zero Tolerance Lagos’ campaign against environmental infractions, the State Task Force has clamped down on traders at Ojota Junction, Iyana-Ipaja Under Bridge, and Egbeda Junction for encroaching on highways, obstructing traffic, and compromising public safety. In two sep...

As part of its ‘Zero Tolerance Lagos’ campaign against environmental infractions, the State Task Force has clamped down on traders at Ojota Junction, Iyana-Ipaja Under Bridge, and Egbeda Junction for encroaching on highways, obstructing traffic, and compromising public safety.

In two separate statements shared on X on Friday and Saturday by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, he said he directed the enforcement and clean-up operations across the state.

The statement reads, “Yesterday, at different times of the day, I directed enforcement and clean-up operations across the state to address persistent street trading and environmental infractions.

“Our Environmental Task Force intervened at Ogudu Road by Ojota Junction, Iyana-Ipaja Under Bridge, and Egbeda Junction, where traders had encroached on the road, obstructing traffic and compromising public safety. During the operations, goods and wares were seized, and 15 offenders were arrested.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court, and the seized items will be forfeited to the State in line with existing laws. Street trading remains illegal in Lagos, and we will continue to enforce the law firmly and fairly to keep our roads safe, orderly, and free for all road users.”

In a similar operation, following reports of traders illegally occupying the frontage of St. Paul’s Breadfruit School, the Commissioner directed Task Force operatives begin enforcement operation against the traders.

He wrote, “Following reports of traders illegally occupying the frontage of St. Paul’s Breadfruit School, I directed our operatives to move in immediately.

“Yesterday at about 1:30 pm, enforcement was carried out on Davies Street. All stalls and makeshift shops attached to the school fence and those extending onto the road were dismantled, and the entire stretch was thoroughly cleaned.”

Tokunbo added, “Schools and access roads must not be turned into trading corridors. Beyond the obstruction, these activities pose safety and environmental risks to our children and the wider community.

“We will sustain monitoring of the area to maintain order and ensure that the current state is preserved. Lagos must work for everyone, and that begins with respecting public spaces.”