The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several establishments in College Road Ifako Ijaiye, and Lasu- lsheri Rd Igando over environmental infractions, including noise and air pollution. Among the sealed establishment is the Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church, w...

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed several establishments in College Road Ifako Ijaiye, and Lasu- lsheri Rd Igando over environmental infractions, including noise and air pollution.

Among the sealed establishment is the Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church, which was shut over noise pollution, a fufu-making shop was also shut for heat radiation and air pollution, while Tynonex Nigeria Limited was sealed for environmental nusiance.

The establishments were sealed during an enforcement drive against environmental infractions by LASEPA, on Monday, October 20.

According to a statement on LASEPA’s X handle, on Tuesday, October 21, the agency’s General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, stated that the enforcement focuses on protecting public health and restore environmental sanity.

Ajayi particularly raised concerns over the illegal operation of the Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church within the Georgius Cole Estate, Ifako Ijaye, citing numerous complaints from residents about persistent noise disturbances.

He emphasised that while freedom of worship is guaranteed in the state, no individual or organisation is permitted to infringe on the rights of others or negatively affect the health and well-being of neighbours under the guise of religious activities.

READ ALSO: Lagos Seals Wastewater Treatment Facility In YABATECH

LASEPA’s statement reads: “The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has intensified its enforcement drive against environmental infractions, sealing several establishments in College Road Ifako Ijaiye, and Lasu- lsheri Rd Igando for repeated violations, including noise and air pollution.

“During the operation on Monday, October 20th, the agency sealed Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church for noise pollution, a fufu-making shop for heat radiation and air pollution, and Tynonex Nigeria Limited for environmental nusiance.

“LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, said the enforcement aims to protect public health and restore environmental sanity.

“Ajayi specifically frowned at Cherubim and Seraphim (King of Kings) Church operating illegally within a residential Georgius Cole Estate, Ifako Ijaye, with several complaints of unabated noise infractions brought against the Church by the residents .

“He warned that as much as there is freedom of worship in the State, no individual or association is allowed to infringe on the fundamental rights of others or impact negatively on the health of other neighbours in the name of religious activities.

He urged residents and business owners to comply with government regulations, reaffirming the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for noise and other form of pollution across Lagos State.”