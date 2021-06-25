The family of the late Kolade Johnson is among the four petitioners awarded ten million naira each as compensation for SARS related abuses by police operatives including extra judicial killings.

the lagos state judicial panel on restitution for victims also awarded three others, who are the families of the late Jessica ejide and sulaimon olaoye at it’s sitting on friday.

Mr Johnson was shot during a raid by police officers at Onipetesi area in Lagos, while watching an English premiership match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting.

uzor chukwu was the fourth petitioner who also received a cheque of ten million naira.

the panel also found nine others deserving of financial compensations of 43 million.

this makes the total of compensations awarded on Friday to 83 million.

to date, the Lagos judicial panel has now awarded N151.25 million to 25 victims of police brutality so far.

At least three other petitioners have received no compensation because they could not prove their cases before the panel.