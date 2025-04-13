The Lagos State Government is assuring residents of Lagos Island that the persistent flooding challenge in the area will ease within the next 18 months, as efforts are being intensified to reduce its impact on lives and businesses.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, gave this assurance during an inspection tour of various flood-prone sites across the locality.

Navigating floodwaters has become a daily struggle for residents and business owners on Lagos Island. For years, many have endured disrupted routines and damaged property—with growing concerns about safety and livelihoods.

Now, officials from Lagos ministry of environment led by the commissioner , Tokunbo Wahab took a tour of flood-prone areas across Lagos Island to inspect ongoing drainage and desilting works.

The visit comes weeks after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the regeneration of this locality, due to its long-standing environmental issues.

He also addressed concerns over waste management, noting that some markets were recently sealed for violating sanitation laws. He emphasized that enforcement will continue, especially as Lagos prepares for the peak of the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner instructed that illegal shanties constructed on the drainage channels be removed.