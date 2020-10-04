The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered all checkmating units in the command including provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), to wake up to their duties and arrest any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Nigeria Police within Lagos State.

A statement released by the State police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police has ordered the Police Public Relations Officer of the command to roll out the phone numbers of the Public Complaint Bureau of the command, in addition to the already released phone numbers, to the general public in order to allow them lodge complaints against police harassment, brutality and extortion.

The police chief, restated his zero tolerance for unethical and inhuman conducts in the police.

The Commissioner of Police, urged members of the public to always take the pains of identifying such policemen who harass, brutalise and extort them as Lagos State hosts many police formations aside from the Lagos State Command; such identification is sine-qua-non to immediate investigation and disciplinary actions against the erring personnel.

He appealed to the general public to contact the command (Public Complaint Bureau) on the following numbers: 09057597931 (whatsApp), 09010512350(OC PCB), 09010512348, 09090003792.