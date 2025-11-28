The Lagos State New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) has held a major stakeholders’ meeting at the Jubilee Chalet, Epe, as the state moves to accelerate planned urban development across Ode-Omi, Ise-Igbogun and neighbouring communities....

The Lagos State New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) has held a major stakeholders’ meeting at the Jubilee Chalet, Epe, as the state moves to accelerate planned urban development across Ode-Omi, Ise-Igbogun and neighbouring communities.

The forum, attended by the Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, brought together senior government officials, traditional rulers and legislative representatives to harmonise strategies for the next phase of expansion in the fast-growing corridor.

General Manager of the NTDA, Tpl. Olakunle Aboyeji, said the new masterplan will incorporate key upcoming industrial projects, including the proposed State Refinery, the proposed Steel Plant and other pending developments expected to reshape the region’s economic profile.

Stakeholders stressed the need for inclusive planning that reflects the priorities of host communities. Discussions focused on road infrastructure, housing, utilities, environmental management and job creation. Participants also highlighted the peaceful disposition of Epe and Ibeju-Lekki residents, calling for employment preference and excise privileges for indigenes to strengthen community participation.

Dignitaries at the meeting included:

– His Excellency Alhaji Bode Oyedele

– Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki, Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa

– Hon. Tobun Mustaini Abiodun, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly (Epe Constituency I)

– Hon. Olayinka Esho Kazeem, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly (Mushin Constituency II)

– Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau

– HRM Oba Yisa Toheeb Abidemi Oyedele, the Onimedu of Orimedu

– HRM Oba Abdulhakeem Olokodana, the Alakodo of Akodo

The NTDA is expected to release a consolidated development framework following the consultations.