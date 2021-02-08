Legal practitioner, Monday UBANI, has faulted the actions of the Lagos State Government, saying it is aiding the activities of land grabbers who are laying claim to the property at Opebi area of the state.

In a press conference to address the allegation of the state government, the barrister noted that the state cannot be a judge in a case it is involved in.

Just In: Lagos Lawyer, Monday Ubani, insists Opebi land belongs to his client, faults LASG's claims on parcel of land at Number 1 Folorunsho Kuku Street Opebi, Ikeja @followlasg @onyekaubani @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/rjzDaH7dtL — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 8, 2021

Barrister UBANI, however, advised the state government to allow the law take its course.