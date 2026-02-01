The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have rescued a helpless truck driver trapped in the tractor head along Shagamu Road at Oke Gbegun, near Lagos State Polytechnic, in the Ikorodu area of the state. According to a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle o...

According to a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the traffic agency, LASTMA confirmed that the incident was reported about midnight, a fully loaded 40-foot containerised truck experienced brake failure and overturned.

“When we got the call, the driver was still inside the cabin. It was a tense situation because the truck was fully loaded, and the angle of the overturn made the rescue challenging.

“Our team moved quickly to stabilise the vehicle and free the driver. Safety of motorists and the trapped driver was our top priority,” the agency said in the post.

The statement further revealed that the LASTMA Rescue & Recovery Team immediately mobilised Super Metro 002 high-capacity recovery truck, beginning operations to clear the accident.

“Traffic was heavily affected, and we had to divert vehicles onto alternate routes. The main road was partially blocked, but we coordinated with traffic officers to ensure emergency access.

“Super Metro 002 high-capacity recovery truck was mobilised, and rescue and recovery operations have commenced immediately.

“The road is partially blocked, and traffic diversion has been put in place to ease vehicular movement.”

In a later update, the agency disclosed that recovery operations are ongoing at Okegbegun inward Ikorodu, and the driver has been rescued alive.

“The flatbed truck has been recovered, and the container box has been dragged off the roadway, allowing two lanes to move successfully.

“However, we are still awaiting the arrival of a crane to completely remove the container box from the road. Traffic management remains in place,” the statement concluded.