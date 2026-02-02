The Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a commercial bus has caught fire near the University of Lagos waterfront area of the Third Mainland Bridge. According to an update from the agency’s official X account, the vehicle fire took place at the UNILAG waterfront s...

The Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a commercial bus has caught fire near the University of Lagos waterfront area of the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to an update from the agency’s official X account, the vehicle fire took place at the UNILAG waterfront section of the bridge, affecting traffic heading toward Iyana Oworo.

The statement reads, “A commercial bus has caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge near the UNILAG Waterfront, inward Iyana Oworo. Fire Service officials are currently on the scene,. making concerted efforts to extinguish the blaze.

“The incident has led to significant traffic congestion, with the backlog now extending to Adekunle. Motorists are advised to exercise patience on approach.”

