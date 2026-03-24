The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos State following recent promotions within its senior ranks. Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the redeployment of CP Fatai Tijani as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command, succeeding…...

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos State following recent promotions within its senior ranks.

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the redeployment of CP Fatai Tijani as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Command, succeeding CP Olorundare Moshood Jimoh, who has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

As part of the reshuffle, AIG Olorundare Moshood Jimoh has been posted to head Zone 2 Command, which covers Lagos and Ogun states.

CP Tijani brings extensive operational experience to his new role, having previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Lagos, Area Commander of Area C Command, and Commissioner of Police, Eastern Port Command in Rivers State.

He also served as Commander of MOPOL 17 in Akure, Ondo State.

His background spans administration, tactical operations, and diplomatic assignments, positioning him to strengthen policing in Lagos through improved security operations, enhanced community engagement, and better inter-agency collaboration.

The appointment is expected to boost operational efficiency, reinforce discipline and professionalism, and enhance coordination among police units across the state.

The IGP had earlier charged senior officers to lead by example, uphold the rule of law, and maintain zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, and dereliction of duty, while implementing proactive strategies to safeguard lives and property.