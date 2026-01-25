The Lagos State Transport Management Authority has confirmed that a driver was hospitalised following a collision on Eko Bridge that severely damaged a vehicle, causing a serious traffic backlog at the Offin Canal area of the state on Sunday. In a Sunday statement shared on its official X handle, th...

The Lagos State Transport Management Authority has confirmed that a driver was hospitalised following a collision on Eko Bridge that severely damaged a vehicle, causing a serious traffic backlog at the Offin Canal area of the state on Sunday.

In a Sunday statement shared on its official X handle, the traffic agency disclosed that the car flipped over in the crash, leaving one driver injured.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 6 am on the bridge inward NEPA, involving a truck and a white car.

Details of the driver’s condition were not immediately available, but LASTMA confirmed that the individual was transported to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

It said, “An accident involving two vehicles occurred on Eko Bridge inward NEPA, prompting the deployment of tow trucks.

“LASTMA personnel and policemen from Ebute Ero Divisional Police Station are currently managing the situation. The driver has been swiftly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Traffic is being streamlined to one lane, resulting in slow movement with a backlog of traffic at Offin Canal.”

In a later update, the agency said the affected vehicles had been successfully evacuated from the location and normalcy was expected along the corridor.

TVC News previously reported one person was confirmed dead following a multiple-vehicle crash involving articulated trucks at Otedola Bridge, inward Secretariat, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The crash further led to severe traffic disruption, prompting an emergency multi-agency response.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the incident involved a collision between two heavy-duty trailers, one conveying sand and the other granite, reportedly caused by a dispute over right of way.