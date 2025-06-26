The Lagos State Government has denied claims by Labour Party leader, Mr Peter Obi, that it demolished a property belonging to his brother, insisting that no state agency was involved in the action.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) did not carry out the alleged demolition, contrary to Obi’s assertions.

Dr Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on eGIS and Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, was quoted as confirming that the agency had no hand in the demolition.

“We find it disturbing that Mr Peter Obi would make such serious allegations without verifying the facts,” the statement said.

The government maintained that it is committed to law and order and would not condone acts of illegality by any group or individual.

To get to the root of the matter, the government has ordered a full investigation through the Office of Urban Development to determine the true circumstances surrounding the incident.

The state reassured residents of its commitment to their safety and security, and urged the public to disregard what it described as baseless allegations.