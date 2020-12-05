The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, has expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the failure to properly educate voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said it is unfair that most voters are not aware of the schedule of the election.

He however said the process has been peaceful so far but calls for caution due to what he said is the history of the election management body.

#LagosByElection: At 9:39am, Babatunde Gbadamosi going through accreditation process at polling unit 14, Isele ward 1, Ikorodu local government area. pic.twitter.com/nnLosWXYdE — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 5, 2020 Advertisement

#LagosByElection: Babatunde Gbadamosi arrives his polling unit 14 of Isele ward 1 of Ikorodu LG at 9:36am to exercise his franchise.@inecnigeria presiding officer is explaining the process to the candidate and other voters. pic.twitter.com/0IJhEibquN — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 5, 2020