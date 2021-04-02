Bayelsa State has prevented Lagos State from making a clean sweep of medals at the 2021 National Handball Under-18 and 21 Championship.

Team Lagos emerged champions of the male and female Under-21 as well as male Under-18.

In the men’s under-21 final they defeated Niger state 37 to 33 to go home with the trophy, while Kwara State came third after beating Mindscope of Ogun by 40 to 35.

For the women under-21, Lagos thrashed another Niger State team, the Suleja Sharpshooters 36 to 25 to win the top prize and Kwara was only good enough for the third place after a 40 to 26 victory over Plateau State.

A third Niger team lost to Lagos in the men’s under-18 by 33 to 27 goals, but Bayelsa girls ensured that it was not all Lagos in the Handball championship with an 18 to 8 goals victory over Gboko volunteers of Benue State.