The Lagos State Government has commenced the prosecution of the driver and owner of a vehicle over the killing of two persons and causing bodily harm on another person.

The defendants appeared before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, and pleaded not guilty.

Dominic Amaechi was charged with driving in a dangerous and reckless manner, involuntary manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm, wilful damage to property and failure to obtain a valid driver’s license.

While Cyprian Arinze is also accused of refusal to ensure that his truck was roadworthy.

The accident caused the death of Eno Joseph, Titilayo Alayonimi, breaking of the leg of one Alani Oladipupo and also causing severe damage to the property of Saba Steel Nigeria Ltd.