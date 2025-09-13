The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent criticisms by Senator Dino Melaye of the borrowing policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing the former lawmaker as “a clown who missed his calling.”...

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, the party’s spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said Nigeria’s current borrowing is strategic and targeted at productive infrastructure in power, transport and other critical sectors, unlike what he described as “reckless borrowing” under past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations.

Oladejo said it was “the height of irony” for Melaye—whose years in the Senate were “better remembered for wardrobe parades and comic theatrics than legislative achievements”—to lecture anyone on fiscal discipline.

“Nigerians remember too well that Dino Melaye had more exotic cars with personalised ‘DINO’ plates than meaningful motions or bills,” the APC spokesman said. “His political career is a catalogue of excess, self-indulgence and drama, not service.”

The statement alleged that while previous PDP governments borrowed to fund “champagne lifestyles,” the Tinubu administration is borrowing “to build lasting foundations for growth.”

“There is a world of difference between a drunkard borrowing to sustain reckless habits and a businessman borrowing to expand his enterprise. Dino belongs firmly in the first category,” Oladejo said.

He further advised the former senator to “confine himself to the entertainment industry” if he is “desperate for attention,” saying Nigerians deserve “sober, intelligent contributions, not the rantings of a clown who long missed his calling.”

The Lagos APC reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu’s economic reforms and vowed that “no amount of theatrical noise from failed politicians will distract from the work of rebuilding our nation.”