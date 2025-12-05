The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated General Christopher Musa (Rtd) on his appointment and formal assumption of duty as Minister of Defence, describing his entry into the federal cabinet as a decisive moment in Nigeria’s long fight against insecurity....

In a statement issued on Friday, the party said General Musa’s emergence marks a strategic shift in the nation’s security architecture, insisting that his appointment represents “far more than a routine administrative handover”, but a renewed national resolve to confront the violent threats destabilising the country.

According to the statement, the new minister assumes office with a strong public mandate backed by decades of operational experience and leadership in high-pressure security environments.

“Nigerians know his name. They know his record. And they know what they expect of him. But with this mandate come enormous national demands — demands requiring courage, clarity, and unwavering resolve,” the party said.

The Lagos APC commended General Musa’s first remarks upon assuming office, describing his tone as firm, confident, and reflective of the “full weight of the responsibilities before him”.

“We welcome his call for broader cooperation — from citizens, institutions, and security agencies. No Defence Minister, regardless of experience, can succeed without a united nation behind him,” the statement noted.

The party said the country is undergoing a complex and rapidly evolving security transition in which old threats have mutated, new criminal actors have emerged, and hybrid warfare has become firmly entrenched.

It highlighted key expectations on the new minister, including the strengthening and modernisation of the armed forces, deepening intelligence coordination, rebuilding public confidence in security institutions, and leading a sustained offensive against terrorists, bandits, criminal syndicates, and saboteurs.

“This is not a portfolio for the timid. It is a mandate for a soldier-statesman,” the statement added.

The Lagos APC maintained that General Musa’s appointment underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to stabilising the country and dismantling the networks driving insecurity.

“The President has demonstrated the political will required. General Musa must now match this resolve with strategic innovation, disciplined execution, and an unrelenting pursuit of national security,” it said.

Issuing a pointed message to those undermining Nigeria’s security efforts, the party declared that “a new sheriff has arrived”.

It said Nigerians expect stronger internal cleansing within the security system, disruption of terror financing and logistics networks, and improved protection for citizens who continue to bear the brunt of insecurity.

“As General Musa steps into this historic responsibility, he carries the trust of the Commander-in-Chief and the hopes of a nation seeking a decisive break from insecurity,” the Lagos APC concluded.

“The Lagos APC stands firmly behind him and urges Nigerians to support his mission.”