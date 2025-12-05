The Minister says country must be willing to accept there are challenges that must be tackled head-on....

The new Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has formally assumed office,barely 24 hours after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister was given a rousing welcome by officials of the Ministry, who chanted solidary songs, at ship house headquarters Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, led a delegation of service chiefs to receive the Minister.

General Musa stresses that beyond rhetorics the tide of insecurity must be turned.

He announced that his vision is hinged on operational readiness and coordination in tackling the security challenges in the country.

The minister urges the officials to show commitment as his tenure will emphasise rewards for job well done and punishment where necessary.

He assures them he’ll give priority to welfare of staff and troops.

The Minister of Defence acknowledges that the task ahead is enormous but surmountable and charges the service chiefs that : “the shedding of innocent blood must stop”.