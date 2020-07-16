Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has asked the senate to suspend legislative work on a bill that he claims to be in breach of the country’s labour laws.

He expressed his reservations during a public hearing on a bill to repeal and enact the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act and the Electronic Transaction Bill.

The representative of the minister said he was not briefed neither did he receive a copy of the bill, calling for its suspension pending careful study by the ministry.

But the chairman of the senate committee opposed this position, saying that it lacks the jurisdiction to decide on the workings of the national assembly.