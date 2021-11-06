Breaking News

Kwara Doctors call off Industrial Action

Latest Breaking Health News in Nigeria Today: Kwara Workers call off industrial action Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State

The kwara state government striking medical doctors have suspected their industrial action effective 6pm this Saturday.

Chairman of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, Dr Saka Agboola disclosed after an emergency congress of the members.

The doctors commence the 7-day warning strike on Monday due to poor condition of service and remuneration.

Dr Agboola said the doctors decided to suspend the strike due to the favorable disposition of the state government to negatiate with them.

He also acknowledged the suffering that patients went through due to the warning strike.

He denied that they were intimited to suspend the strike.

