Kwara State Government has announced Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the 1448 New Hijra Year, the Islamic New Year. In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, disclosed that Tuesday has been declared as the first day of Muharram…...

Kwara State Government has announced Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the 1448 New Hijra Year, the Islamic New Year.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, disclosed that Tuesday has been declared as the first day of Muharram (1448), the first Islamic lunar month.

The state government urged Muslims to reflect on the significance of the month for not just the Muslim community but for the entire human community.

“Hijrah (the migration of the Holy Prophet Muhammad) reminds the world of the evergreen value of tolerance, common humanity, and the right of every person to their legitimate aspirations — either in matters of faith or mundane matters as long as they do not hurt others,” read part of the statement.

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“As we commemorate the new Hijrah Year, His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, prays that God bless every home, restore peace to our land, and give us the strength to do right by every person.”

TVC News Online reports that Oyo had earlier declared Tuesday work-free to commemorate the Islamic New Year.