Kwara state government has commenced enumeration of commercial motorcycle riders in the state for interest-free<!--more--> loan.\r\n\r\nAccording to authorities, the exercise is aimed at cushioning the impact of\u00a0 coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-119728" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-23-at-5.46.08-AM-1-300x150.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="150" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-119729" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-23-at-5.46.08-AM-300x150.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="150" \/>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n