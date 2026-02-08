The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District to support ongoing security operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements. The directive, which takes immediate effect, was announced in ...

The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District to support ongoing security operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

He said the move is part of coordinated clearance operations being carried out with the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies in the state.

According to the government, the closures are aimed at cutting off logistics, restricting movement of consumables and denying criminal groups access to food supplies and local support networks.

The action affects selected communities in six local government areas: Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba West, Yagba East, Kogi and Mopamuro.

In Lokoja LGA, affected areas include Oshokoshoko Market and Motor Park, as well as Jakura, Ogbagbon, Agbaja, Atsawa, Obajana, Apata, Abugi, Amomi, Ebee and Budon. In Kabba-Bunu LGA, markets and motor parks in Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu and Agbede Apa Bunu have been shut.

Other affected locations include several communities in Yagba West and Yagba East LGAs, parts of Kogi LGA such as the Rice Market at Adingere, Okro Market at Opanda and Perishable Market at Edeha, as well as markets and motor parks in Mopamuro LGA.

The government stressed that the closures are temporary and will be lifted immediately after the conclusion of the security operations.

Meanwhile, the security exercise has recorded a major breakthrough with the rescue of 16 kidnapped victims from a bandits’ camp belonging to a notorious leader, Kachalla Battijo, in the Tunga Forest. The camp has been overrun by security forces, with clearance operations ongoing in surrounding areas.

The state government reaffirmed its policy of not negotiating with bandits or paying ransom, insisting that criminal elements will continue to be confronted decisively.

Governor Usman Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi, and security agencies for their support and the successes recorded.

While acknowledging the inconvenience to residents and traders, the government appealed for cooperation, noting that the measures are necessary to restore peace and enhance public safety.