The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 339 suspects and seized 7,746.896 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, tramadol and other psychotropic substances in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Commander of the NDLEA, Mustapha Yahuza, disclosed this in a statement sent to TVC News on Friday.

According to the statement, Yahuza, an Assistant Commander General of Narcotics of the NDLEA, said the command recorded a total of 80 convictions involving different jail terms in 2025.

“In the area of Drug Demand Reduction, which includes drug abuse preventive education, and the War against Drug Abuse (WADA), about 71 campaigns were carried out. The events took place in motor parks, schools, marketplaces, mosques and churches, to mention a few. Also, a total of 238 (Two Hundred and Thirty Eight) drug-dependent persons were counselled on a brief counselling intervention.

“The command, in conjunction with Non-Governmental Organisation, Ohunene Empowerment Initiative, which is a pet project of Her Excellency, Hajiya Sefinat Ododo, rendered immense support to the command in the area of public enlightenment and other drug preventive education activities,” he said.

He added that the command, in collaboration with the Kogi State Government, has constituted a high-powered State Drug Control Committee (SDCC) to ensure the implementation of drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction policies across the state.