The member representing Ankpa I Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Akus Lawal, has renewed his commitment to educational development in his constituency by presenting cheques worth N1 million to two tertiary institutions in Ankpa.

The cheques, each valued at N500,000, were presented to the Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa, and Gloryland Polytechnic as part of efforts to redeem an ongoing scholarship pledge for indigent students from the constituency.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony on behalf of the lawmaker, Awwal Imam described the gesture as a demonstration of Lawal’s dedication to the welfare and academic progress of students in Ankpa I.

“This is not just a financial contribution; it is a renewed commitment to lifting the burden off families and empowering our youth through education,” Imam stated.

The scholarship scheme, fully funded by the lawmaker, currently caters to 60 students. Of the beneficiaries, 36 are pursuing Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes at the Kogi State College of Education, while 24 are enrolled in National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at Gloryland Polytechnic.

According to Imam, the total financial commitment to the scholarship initiative is estimated at N9 million. With the latest payment, Lawal has now redeemed N3 million– N1.5 million to each institution, reaffirming his resolve to complete the full sponsorship in due course.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their academic work seriously and view the opportunity as a stepping stone to a better future.

The scholarship initiative has continued to receive commendations from students, parents, and education stakeholders in the constituency, who have commended Lawal for his focus on human capital development through education.