The Kebbi State Government has categorically denied that it delivered contaminated or substandard fertilizers to farmers in the state, calling the charges as unfounded, malicious, and politically motivated.

Speaking to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Hon. Shehu Ma’azu, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, refuted accusations attributed to the African Democratic Congress that the government’s fertilisers were mixed with sand.

He stated that such statements were not only incorrect, but also intended to undermine Governor Nasir Idris in the eyes of industrious farmers.

Ma’azu clarified that for the 2025 wet season, the Kebbi State Government did not award any fertiliser procurement contracts.

Instead, the governor opted to directly patronize reputable indigenous companies to encourage local industrialisation and entrepreneurship.

He further revealed that ten trucks of bio-organic fertiliser were directly procured from Contect Agro Global Ltd., a well-known company in the sector.

The Commissioner stressed that no credible blending company would adulterate its own products, especially when supplied directly to the government, adding that the fertilisers were available for inspection by the media and the public.

He urged opposition parties to verify information before making allegations and reassured farmers that the government remains committed to providing quality inputs free of charge to boost food security and enhance their livelihoods.