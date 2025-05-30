The Kogi State Government has announced plans to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other key players to implement innovative strategies aimed at reducing road accidents across the state.

This was disclosed by the State Sector Commander of the FRSC alongside the Commissioner for Information during a media briefing in Lokoja.

Kogi State is a crucial gateway linking northern and southern Nigeria. Its strategic location results in high volumes of vehicular movement and an increased risk of road crashes.

The FRSC says most crashes in the state are preventable, as they are caused by over speeding, fatigue, and disregard for traffic regulations.

The Corps is working with the Kogi State Government to brief journalists on strategies aligned with Governor Usman Ododo’s mandate.

The Commissioner for Information discloses that the campaign will include intensive public awareness efforts to educate drivers and commuters on road safety.

The new State FRSC Commander emphasizes the use of digital tools to improve compliance and change driver behavior beyond the festive season.

The FRSC and the Kogi State Government agree that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting road safety in the State.