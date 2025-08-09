The Kogi State Government has approved the creation of new traditional stools across the state in a bid to strengthen the traditional institution, enhance grassroots governance, and promote peace in crisis-prone areas. Announcing the decisions after the State Executive Council meeting in Lokoja, the...

Announcing the decisions after the State Executive Council meeting in Lokoja, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ozigi Deedat, said the newly approved stools include the Ohiekura of Osara, the Ohireba Anebira of Lokoja, and the Ohi of Eganyi, which will henceforth be known as the Ohi of Ajaokuta and serve as Chairman of the Ajaokuta Local Government Traditional Council.

Deedat further disclosed that the Council has also approved the creation of a distinct traditional stool in Bagana, Omala Local Government Area, as part of strategic measures to address the lingering crisis in the community and foster lasting peace.

In a related development, the Council lifted the suspension of the Onu Ife of Omala, Boniface Musa, who also serves as Chairman of the Omala Local Government Traditional Council.

The Commissioner explained that the reinstatement followed the monarch’s demonstration of remorse and regret over actions that had led to his suspension.

He added that the Ododo administration remains committed to preserving the state’s cultural heritage, strengthening traditional authority, and promoting peace, unity, and development across all communities in Kogi State.