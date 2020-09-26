Future Assured team from wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has delivered relief materials to the victims of flooding in Kogi state.

For two days running, the team visited locations at Koton Karfe Local Government area and parts of Lokoja town,

were homes were visibly submerged.



Mrs. Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Event Management, who led the team, delivered the goodwill message of Mrs. Buhari, and expressed her solidarity with the victims at the crucial time of their need.

The wife of Kogi state Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello, who spoke on behalf of the victims, conveyed their appreciation and urged them to use the items judiciously.

Items distributed include large quantities of rice and other food commodities, toiletries, blankets and clothing materials.