The Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended member representing Yagba East-West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide indefinitely for gross insubordination and anti-party activities.

A statement by Kogi State Secretary of the ADC Adaji John, states that the suspension follows Mr Abejide’s recent meeting with party members in Abuja without clearance from the state leadership.

The party accuses the lawmaker of attempting to absorb the powers of the state chairman and secretary, casting aspersions on the leadership, and working against the party’s interest.

ADC in Kogi State cautioned Mr Abejide, stressing that continuous disobedience could lead to expulsion as it warns other members involved in anti-party gathering to desist or face consequences.