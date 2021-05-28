Zamfara state government has released the pictures of the seventy five kidnap victims rescued through the state peace and dialogue initiative with bandits.

The pictures were released by the state commissioner for information Ibrahim Dosara

The kidnap victims whom were mostly women and children are natives of Yar Katsina village of Bingi area in Bungudu local government of Zamfara state.

They regained freedom from their abductors last Wednesday after days in captivity

Authorities of the state government says no ransom was paid for their release and were rescued unhurt

The victims have been reunited with their families.