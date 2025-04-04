Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked a fully loaded Benue Links bus, thereby killing the driver and kidnapped over 14 other passengers on board.

The incident happened at Ikobi community near Otukpo Burnt bricks along the Otukpo – Taraku highway in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

TVC News correspondent gathered that the armed men reportedly ambushed the bus and opened fire, killing the driver of the bus before taking the passengers hostage.

However, a three year old boy was reportedly abandoned by the suspected kidnappers, while a lady also escaped.

Reacting to the development the president of Ochetoha K’Idoma youth wing, Mike Magaji, lamented over the spate insecurity in the state, blaming the state government for its inaction.

Also confirming the situation, is the executive chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Maxwell Ogiri who said a bus in the fleet of Benue Links was ambushed yesterday night.

According to him, the driver of the bus was shot dead, while another passenger sustained serious injury with five passengers abducted.

He added that a female passenger was able to escape from the kidnappers and was with policemen this morning to brief them.

Meanwhile, the management of the Benue Links Nigeria Limited has confirmed the incident, saying that the incident occurred in the evening of Thursday, April 3, 2025, near Otukpo Burnt Bricks, when armed assailants ambushed the vehicle.

Information officer of the company, Johnson Ehi Daniel, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, Friday, said the company regretted announcing the tragic attack on one of its buses, with Registration Number PP512, which was en route Otukpo from Makurdi.

According to him, the driver of the 18-seaters bus, Mr. Samuel Agege, and a front-seat passenger were fatally shot by the attackers.

Ehi Daniel explained that while the gunmen attempted to abduct the remaining passengers, three individuals managed to escape, and another passenger had disembarked

Benue State command police public relations officer PPRO CSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.

“A kidnap incident involving a Benue Links vehicle has been reported but details will be at my disposal very soon please”, PPRO Anene stated.