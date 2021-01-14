A pastor who sexually abused and impregnated his two underage daughters has been sentenced to 140 years by a Baricho court in Kirinyaga, Kenya

The 51-year-old ‘pastor’ identified as John Gichini who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrates, Anthony Mwicigi of Baricho High Court on Thursday was slammed with a 70-year- jail term for sexually assaulting each of the girls.

Mr. Gichini will serve 70 years for each count of defilement. The court ruled that the sentence will run consecutively.

Charges read out to him by the prosecution indicated that the first offense was committed on diverse dates between June 1 and 30, 2020 in Kinyakiiru village, against his 16-year-old daughter who is now seven months pregnant.

The second offence was committed on or around August 2020 against his 14-year old daughter who is six months pregnant. Both are primary school pupils.

John Gichini was arrested in Mbeere South in Meru County where he had fled to and posed as a Somalia herder but residents were suspicious of his accent and tipped authorities before he was arrested in the first week of January.