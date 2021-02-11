A member of All Progressive Congress National Registration and Revalidation committee in South East, Ken Nnamani, said he is impressed by the turnout of members who came out en mass to participate in the ongoing exercise in Enugu state.

Nnamani stated this shortly after his revalidation exercise at Eke-Otu Ward 2,,Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, calling on Ndigbo to join the national party of record.

Senator Nnamani who expressed confidence that the party which currently controls two out of the five south east states, would win more States in subsequent Elections.

Meanwhile, leader of Enugu state APC registration and revalidation exercise, Senator Jonathan Zwingina has dismissed the claim by some party leaders that the revalidation exercise runs contrary to the Party’s constitution. He said the party is on track in ensuring it leads by example.