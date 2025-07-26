The United Nations’ food programme says one in three people in Gaza are going for days without eating. This is as the World Food Programme (WFP) also warns “malnutrition is surging”, adding that 90,000 women and children are now in “urgent need of treatment” The ...

The United Nations, aid agencies and many countries say this is the result of the restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid imposed by Israel as it continues with its war against Hamas.

UN officials say food is being used as a weapon, a war crime.

But Israel has firmly denied these accusations saying there are no restrictions and that foreign countries can air drop aid into Gaza in the coming days.

The WFP says it’s still delivering aid to Gaza, with more than 22,000 metric tonnes of food sent since border crossings reopened in May, but warns this is just “a tiny fraction of what a population of over two million people need to survive”.

In a statement released on Friday, the organisation says its efforts are being held back by several issues – including the limited approval of aid delivery requests, a delay in convoys and a shortage of transport routes.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Friday night, “We will do everything we can to get aid in via this route, but the news that Israel will allow countries to air drop aid into Gaza has come far too late.”

He called the pictures of “starvation and desperation in Gaza” “utterly horrifying” .

He said the UK should take action because of this. His suggestions include helping to airdrop aid into Gaza and sending more Palestinian children to the UK for specialised medical care.

According to him, the UK and Jordan are already collaborating to get British aid into the Strip via airplane.