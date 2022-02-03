Kebbi to sponsor 117 medical, engineering students abroad

Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu said he will continue to prioritise education and other human capital development endeavour to build the capacity of citizens.

He stated this during a reception for one hundred and seventeen students who are going abroad for further their education through scholarship.

The governor admonished the students to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in their various campuses in their countries of sojourn.

The students are part of the 262 approved by the governor to go to India, Sudan and Ukraine to pursue their education in Medicine and Engineering.

He said the state took this step because of the universality of education and the need to acquire skills in other specialty that will equip the students to be competitive globally, which will be beneficial to the state in due course.