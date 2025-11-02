Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammed Usman Zuru, , has provided cash assistance to 200 individuals with disabilities in his constituency with 20,000 naira each. The beneficiaries include those with visual impairments, hearing impairments, cripples as well as persons with leprosy to...

Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammed Usman Zuru, , has provided cash assistance to 200 individuals with disabilities in his constituency with 20,000 naira each.

The beneficiaries include those with visual impairments, hearing impairments, cripples as well as persons with leprosy to promote inclusivity within the community of his constituency.

The speaker, represented by the APC Chairman Zuru Local Government, Abubakar Abiola emphasised that the initiative is part of the government efforts to ensuring that no one is left behind regardless of their physical abilities, deserves the opportunity to thrive and contribute to society,” the speaker stated.

The cash assistance is intended to help those most in need start small businesses that will make them self-reliant and avoid street begging.

Earlier in his address, a commissioner in the Kebbi State Peoples with Disabilities’ Commission, Sarki Musa Emir, called on other political office holders and private sector to collaborate and develop more comprehensive programmes, aimed at achieving sustainable development for PWDs not only in the area, but the state and the country as a whole.

Also, Chairman Zuru Local Government Council, Bala Isah Gajere, Former Commissioner of the state Jafar Muhammad Clean and Councillor representing Rumu/Dabai/Seme Ward Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim Dabai, applauded the speaker’s initiative, highlighting the importance of such programmes in promoting social equity and reducing poverty among vulnerable populations.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the speaker for the cash assistance, which they explained would make a significant difference in their daily lives.